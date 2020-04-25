UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.31. 1,634,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

