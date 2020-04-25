UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €8.50 ($9.88) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UCG. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.72 ($13.63).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

