Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.