United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

UTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,544,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

