United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.