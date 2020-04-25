Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

