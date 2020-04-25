Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,714. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

