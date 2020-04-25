Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE VMI opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

