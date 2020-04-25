Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,956,000 after buying an additional 204,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

