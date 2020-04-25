Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.