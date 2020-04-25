Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. 241,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

