Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 250.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,843. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93.

