Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,958. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

