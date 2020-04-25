Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 695.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,306 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 910,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 63.33%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

