VF (NYSE:VFC) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $66.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.94.

VF stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of VF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth $8,841,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

