Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.22 ($33.98).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €19.65 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.83. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

