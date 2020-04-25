Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.22 ($33.98).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €19.65 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.83. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit