Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.22 ($33.98).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €19.65 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.83. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

