Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,590. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

