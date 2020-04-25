Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 388,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

