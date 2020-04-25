WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,870,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

