Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.2% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.92. 33,931,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

