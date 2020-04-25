Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,931,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

