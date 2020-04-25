Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,275,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.27 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.