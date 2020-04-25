Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,850 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,758,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after buying an additional 112,628 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

