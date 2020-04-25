Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.