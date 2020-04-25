Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. 1,794,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

