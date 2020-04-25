Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,761 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 19,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

