Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

