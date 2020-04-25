Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,628,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

