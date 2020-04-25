Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 21,567,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,157,689. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

