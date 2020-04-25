Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

