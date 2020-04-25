Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $83.59. 6,770,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.