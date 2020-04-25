Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $153.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

