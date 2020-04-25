Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,425. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

