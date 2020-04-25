Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

