Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,422,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.