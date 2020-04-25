Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,576 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 5.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,378,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.