Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.41. 5,902,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,189. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.