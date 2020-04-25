Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

