Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 2,309,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

