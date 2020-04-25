Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 749,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

