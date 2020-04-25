Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 2,272,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.