Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 2,884,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,087. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

