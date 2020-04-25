Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMT traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

