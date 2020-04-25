Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 19,170,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,229,800. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

