Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,604. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

