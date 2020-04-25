Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

