Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

