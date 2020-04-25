World Asset Management Inc Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,756. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $195.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

