World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allergan by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.90. 4,311,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,904. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

